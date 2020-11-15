Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 15.11.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

15 November

Sonntag, 15. November 2020

Pete Josef
Giants
Album: I rise with the birds

Neill Young
The Times they are a-changing
Single

Susanna
The Dancing Snake
Single

Stella Sommer
We only part
Album: Northern Dancer

Gorillaz feat. Beck
The Valley of The Pagans
Album: Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez

Herman Dune
Say you love me too
Single

Bob Dylan & Johnny
Girl from the North Country
Album:The essential Johnny Cash

Sister
Girlhood
Album: Team Talk Records

A Certain Ratio
Friends around us
Album: ACR Loco

Rufus Wainwright
Damsel in distress
Unfollow the rules

Al Pride
Sober by tomorrow
Sweet Roller

Angela Aux
Ausstellung Aussterbende Arten
Album: Single


2