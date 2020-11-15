Playlist Barbara Streidl
15. November
Sonntag, 15. November 2020
Pete Josef
Giants
Album: I rise with the birds
Neill Young
The Times they are a-changing
Single
Susanna
The Dancing Snake
Single
Stella Sommer
We only part
Album: Northern Dancer
Gorillaz feat. Beck
The Valley of The Pagans
Album: Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez
Herman Dune
Say you love me too
Single
Bob Dylan & Johnny
Girl from the North Country
Album:The essential Johnny Cash
Sister
Girlhood
Album: Team Talk Records
A Certain Ratio
Friends around us
Album: ACR Loco
Rufus Wainwright
Damsel in distress
Unfollow the rules
Al Pride
Sober by tomorrow
Sweet Roller
Angela Aux
Ausstellung Aussterbende Arten
Album: Single