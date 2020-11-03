Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 03.11.2020

03 November

Dienstag, 03. November 2020

Melody Gardot
Love Song
Album: Sunset in the Blue

Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Colour of anyhow (CBC Q Live Version)
Album: Transmissions - The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Matt Berninger
Loved so little
Album: Serpentine Prison

Tunng
Carry you
Album: Dead Club

Seamus Fogarty
Jimmy Stewart
Album: A Bag of Eyes

Clock Opera
Be somebody else
Album: Carousel

Gentle Giant
The Runaway
Album: In a Glass House

Zazou Bikaye
Get back (Longwa)
Album: Mr. Manager

Juana Molina
Sin Dones
Album: Anrmal

Pole
Nebelkrähe
Album: Fading


0