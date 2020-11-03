Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 03. November 2020

Melody Gardot

Love Song

Album: Sunset in the Blue

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Colour of anyhow (CBC Q Live Version)

Album: Transmissions - The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Matt Berninger

Loved so little

Album: Serpentine Prison

Tunng

Carry you

Album: Dead Club

Seamus Fogarty

Jimmy Stewart

Album: A Bag of Eyes

Clock Opera

Be somebody else

Album: Carousel

Gentle Giant

The Runaway

Album: In a Glass House

Zazou Bikaye

Get back (Longwa)

Album: Mr. Manager

Juana Molina

Sin Dones

Album: Anrmal

Pole

Nebelkrähe

Album: Fading