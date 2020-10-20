Playlist Roderich Fabian
20. Oktober
Dienstag, 20. Oktober 2020
Bastien Keb
Rabbit Hole
Album: The Killing of Eugene Phelps
Travis
Butterflies
Album: 10 Songs
Kevin Morby
Valley
Album: Sundowner
Bob Dylan
Isis
Album: Desire
Bror Gunnar Jansson
Machine
They found my Body in a Bag
Ammar 808
Geeta Duniki
Album: Global Control/Invisible Invasion
Orphea
Tiwakal
Album: Lovesongs from Hell
Helena Deland
Pale
Album: Someone New
The Cars
ince you’re gone
Album: Sake it up
Death Valley Girls
Hypnagogia
Album: Uner the Spell of oy
The B-52's
Planet Clare
Album: Play loud
Twilite Tone
Tuff Love
Album: The Clearing