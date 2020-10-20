Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 20.10.2020

20 Oktober

Dienstag, 20. Oktober 2020

Bastien Keb
Rabbit Hole
Album: The Killing of Eugene Phelps

Travis
Butterflies
Album: 10 Songs

Kevin Morby
Valley
Album: Sundowner

Bob Dylan
Isis
Album: Desire

Bror Gunnar Jansson
Machine
They found my Body in a Bag

Ammar 808
Geeta Duniki
Album: Global Control/Invisible Invasion

Orphea
Tiwakal
Album: Lovesongs from Hell

Helena Deland
Pale
Album: Someone New

The Cars
ince you’re gone
Album: Sake it up

Death Valley Girls
Hypnagogia
Album: Uner the Spell of oy

The B-52's
Planet Clare
Album: Play loud

Twilite Tone
Tuff Love
Album: The Clearing


