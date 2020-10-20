Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 20. Oktober 2020

Bastien Keb

Rabbit Hole

Album: The Killing of Eugene Phelps

Travis

Butterflies

Album: 10 Songs

Kevin Morby

Valley

Album: Sundowner

Bob Dylan

Isis

Album: Desire

Bror Gunnar Jansson

Machine

They found my Body in a Bag

Ammar 808

Geeta Duniki

Album: Global Control/Invisible Invasion

Orphea

Tiwakal

Album: Lovesongs from Hell

Helena Deland

Pale

Album: Someone New

The Cars

ince you’re gone

Album: Sake it up

Death Valley Girls

Hypnagogia

Album: Uner the Spell of oy

The B-52's

Planet Clare

Album: Play loud

Twilite Tone

Tuff Love

Album: The Clearing