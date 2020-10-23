Playlist Michael Bartle
23. Oktober
Freitag, 23. Oktober 2020
Razzy Bailey
I hate hate
Album: Blues Juice
Kalacakra
Nearby shiras
Album: Crawling to Lhasa
Fettes Brot
Fast 30
Album: Demotape
Zatopek
Italo
Album: Zatopek
Element of Crime
Wenn es dunkel und kalt wird in Berlin
Album: Schafe, Monster und Mäuse
M.I.A.
The message
Album: Maya
M.I.A.
Borders
Album: Aim
Camper van Beethoven
Take The Skinheads Bowling
Album: Popular songs of great enduring strengths and beauty
Eddie Holman
Four Walls
Album: I Love You
Tilhun Gessesse
Aykedashim Lebe
Album: Div: Taitu. Soul Stompers From Ethiopia
Dominowe
Club Killer/Newlands Mgido
Album: Siyathakatha
Beck
MTV makes me wanna smoke crack
Single: Loser
Patti Smith
People have the power
Album: Land
Soundwalk Collective & Patti Smith
Peradam
Album: Peradam
Lil Nss X
Old Town Road
Album: Old Town Road
Fleetwood Mac
Dreams
Album: Rumours
Fleetwood Mac
The Chain
Album: Rumours
Pastor TL Barrett
Like a ship
Album: Like a ship