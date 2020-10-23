Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 23.10.2020

23 Oktober

Freitag, 23. Oktober 2020

Razzy Bailey
I hate hate
Album: Blues Juice

Kalacakra
Nearby shiras
Album: Crawling to Lhasa

Fettes Brot
Fast 30
Album: Demotape

Zatopek
Italo
Album: Zatopek

Element of Crime
Wenn es dunkel und kalt wird in Berlin
Album: Schafe, Monster und Mäuse

M.I.A.
The message
Album: Maya

M.I.A.
Borders
Album: Aim

Camper van Beethoven
Take The Skinheads Bowling
Album: Popular songs of great enduring strengths and beauty

Eddie Holman
Four Walls
Album: I Love You

Tilhun Gessesse
Aykedashim Lebe
Album: Div: Taitu. Soul Stompers From Ethiopia

Dominowe
Club Killer/Newlands Mgido
Album: Siyathakatha

Beck
MTV makes me wanna smoke crack
Single: Loser

Patti Smith
People have the power
Album: Land

Soundwalk Collective & Patti Smith
Peradam
Album: Peradam

Lil Nss X
Old Town Road
Album: Old Town Road

Fleetwood Mac
Dreams
Album: Rumours

Fleetwood Mac
The Chain
Album: Rumours

Pastor TL Barrett
Like a ship
Album: Like a ship


