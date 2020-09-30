Playlist Roderich Fabian
30. September
Mittwoch, 30. September 2020
Chicago: Beginnings
Album: Chicago Transit Authority
David Bowie: Absolute Beginners
Single
John Lennon: (Just like) Starting over
Single
Leonard Cohen: Anthem
Album: The Future
Mel & Tim: Starting all over again
Album: Starting all over again
Elaine Brown: The End of Silence
Album: Seize the Time - The Black Panther Party
Velvet Underground: The first Time ever I saw your Face
Album: First Takw
Knarf Rellöm: Hey everybody
Album: Fehler is King
Bright Eyes: First Day of my Life
Album: I’m wide awake it’s Morning