Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 22.10.2020

22 Oktober

Donnerstag, 22. Oktober 2020

Die Ärzte
True Romance
Album: Hell

Juana Molina
Parayguya Punk
Album: Anrmal – Live In Mexico

Gorillaz
Aries
Album: Song Machine: Season One “Strange Timez”

clippping.
96‘ Neve Campbell
Album: Visions Of Bodies Being Burned

LOMA
Blue Rainbow
Album: Don’t Shy Away

This Is The Kit
Coming To Get You Nowhere
Album: Off Off On

Laura Veirs
Turquoise Walls
Album: My Echo

Bruce Springsteen
Ghosts
Album: Letter To You

Jeff Tweedy
Love Is The King
Album: Love Is The King

Adrianne Lenker
Zombie Girl
Album: Songs

Ela Minus
They Told Us It Was Hard, But They Were Wrong
Album: Acts Of Rebellion

Actress
Leaves Against The Sky
Album: Karma & Desire


