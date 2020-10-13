Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

5

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 13.10.2020

13 Oktober

Dienstag, 13. Oktober 2020

Bastien Keb: Rabbit Hole
Album: The Killing of Eugene Phelps

The Breeders: Butterflies
Album: 10 Songs

The Jaded Hearts Club: Valley
Album: Sundowner

The Four Tops: Isis
Album: Desire

The Budos Band: Machine
Album: They found my Body in a Bag

War: Geeta Duniki
Album: Global Control/ Invisible Invasion

Nikitch & Kuna Maze: Tiwakal
Album: Lovesongs from Hell

Scott Matthew: Pale
Album: Someone New

Future Islands:
Album: As long as you are

Sylvan Esso: Since you’re gone
Album: Sake it up

Flugsx: Hypnagogia
Album: Uner the Spell of oy

KAVE: Planet Clare
Album: Play loud

Joyfultalk: Tuff Love
Album: The Clearing


5