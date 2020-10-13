Playlist Roderich Fabian
13. Oktober
Dienstag, 13. Oktober 2020
Bastien Keb: Rabbit Hole
Album: The Killing of Eugene Phelps
The Breeders: Butterflies
Album: 10 Songs
The Jaded Hearts Club: Valley
Album: Sundowner
The Four Tops: Isis
Album: Desire
The Budos Band: Machine
Album: They found my Body in a Bag
War: Geeta Duniki
Album: Global Control/ Invisible Invasion
Nikitch & Kuna Maze: Tiwakal
Album: Lovesongs from Hell
Scott Matthew: Pale
Album: Someone New
Future Islands:
Album: As long as you are
Sylvan Esso: Since you’re gone
Album: Sake it up
Flugsx: Hypnagogia
Album: Uner the Spell of oy
KAVE: Planet Clare
Album: Play loud
Joyfultalk: Tuff Love
Album: The Clearing