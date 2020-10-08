Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 08.10.2020

08 Oktober

Donnerstag, 08. Oktober 2020

Budos Band: Gun Metal Grey
Album: Long In The Tooth

Bastien Keb: All The Love in your Heart ft Claudia Kane
Album: The Killing of Eugene Peeps

Future Islands: Moonlight
Album: As Long As You Are

Jay Electronica: Road to Perdition
Album: Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn)

The Twilight Tone: Taxi Cab Confessions
Album: The Clearing

Charles Webster: The Spell (Burial Mix) ft Ingrid Chavez
Album: The Spell (Maxi)

Machinedrum: Ur2yung
Album: A View Of You

Curtis Waters: Stunnin´ (ft Ham Franklin)
Album: Pity Party

Emmy The Great: Heart Sutra
Album: April

Slow Pulp: At It Again
Album: Moveys

Metz: No Ceiling
Album: Atlas Vending

Mina Tindle: Give a Little Love (ft Sufjan Stevens)
Album: Sister

Red On: Waters
Album: Waters


