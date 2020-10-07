Playlist Jay Rutledge
07. Oktober
Mittwoch, 07. Oktober 2020
Ric Robertson
You got soul
Album: Strange World EP
Billy Strings
Taking water
Album: Home
Cinder Well
Cuckoo
Album: No summer
Mc Intosh County Shouters
Move Daniel
Album: Spiritual and shouting songs from the Georgia coast
Jake Blount
Move Daniel
Album: Spider tales
Jake Blount
Where did you sleep that night
Album: Spider tales
This is the kit
Bashed out
Album: Bashed out
This is the kit
This is what you did
Album: Off off on
Ellen Jewell
Summertime
Album: Green river - single
Ellen Jewell
Queen of the minor key
Album: Queen of the minor key
Justin Townes Earle
The Saint of lost causes
Album: The Saint of lost causes
Justin Townes Earle
Lone pine hill
Album: The Good life
Future Islands
An Apology
Album: In Evening air
Gitkin
Chicha Nola (alternative version)
Album: Safe passage