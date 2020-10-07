Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Jay Rutledge

Von: Jay Rutledge

Stand: 07.10.2020

07 Oktober

Mittwoch, 07. Oktober 2020

Ric Robertson
You got soul
Album: Strange World EP

Billy Strings
Taking water
Album: Home

Cinder Well
Cuckoo
Album: No summer

Mc Intosh County Shouters
Move Daniel
Album: Spiritual and shouting songs from the Georgia coast

Jake Blount
Move Daniel
Album: Spider tales

Jake Blount
Where did you sleep that night
Album: Spider tales

This is the kit
Bashed out
Album: Bashed out

This is the kit
This is what you did
Album: Off off on

Ellen Jewell
Summertime
Album: Green river - single

Ellen Jewell
Queen of the minor key
Album: Queen of the minor key

Justin Townes Earle
The Saint of lost causes
Album: The Saint of lost causes

Justin Townes Earle
Lone pine hill
Album: The Good life

Future Islands
An Apology
Album: In Evening air

Gitkin
Chicha Nola (alternative version)
Album: Safe passage


