Playlist Jay Rutledge

Mittwoch, 07. Oktober 2020

Ric Robertson

You got soul

Album: Strange World EP

Billy Strings

Taking water

Album: Home

Cinder Well

Cuckoo

Album: No summer

Mc Intosh County Shouters

Move Daniel

Album: Spiritual and shouting songs from the Georgia coast

Jake Blount

Move Daniel

Album: Spider tales

Jake Blount

Where did you sleep that night

Album: Spider tales

This is the kit

Bashed out

Album: Bashed out

This is the kit

This is what you did

Album: Off off on

Ellen Jewell

Summertime

Album: Green river - single

Ellen Jewell

Queen of the minor key

Album: Queen of the minor key

Justin Townes Earle

The Saint of lost causes

Album: The Saint of lost causes

Justin Townes Earle

Lone pine hill

Album: The Good life

Future Islands

An Apology

Album: In Evening air

Gitkin

Chicha Nola (alternative version)

Album: Safe passage