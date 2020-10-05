Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
05. Oktober
Montag, 05. Oktober 2020
Jan Jelinek
Moiré
Album: Loop-Finding-Jazz-Records
Ernst Jandl, Martin Haselböck, Rudolf Josel
Wieder im Herbst und
Album: Weltgebräuche
Urban Village
Izivunguvungu
Album: Ubaba-EP
Urban Village
Izivunguvungu / Chloé Remix
Album: Ubaba-EP
Prince
The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker
Album: Sign O' the Times
Matthew Herbert
Joyful Spirits of the Universe/ Radioedit
Album: Joyful Spirits of the Universe
Liam Bailey feat. Black Thought
Champion/ Remix
Album: Champion
Sa-Roc feat. Black Thought
The Black Renaissance
Album: The Sharecropper's Daughter
Sault
Rise
Untitled (Rise)
Sault
Uncomfortable
Album: Untitled (Rise)
Sault
The Black & Gold
Album: Untitled (Rise)
Duke Pearson feat. Bobby Hutcherson
The Phantom
Album: The Phantom