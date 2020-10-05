Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 05. Oktober 2020

Jan Jelinek

Moiré

Album: Loop-Finding-Jazz-Records

Ernst Jandl, Martin Haselböck, Rudolf Josel

Wieder im Herbst und

Album: Weltgebräuche

Urban Village

Izivunguvungu

Album: Ubaba-EP

Urban Village

Izivunguvungu / Chloé Remix

Album: Ubaba-EP

Prince

The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker

Album: Sign O' the Times

Matthew Herbert

Joyful Spirits of the Universe/ Radioedit

Album: Joyful Spirits of the Universe

Liam Bailey feat. Black Thought

Champion/ Remix

Album: Champion

Sa-Roc feat. Black Thought

The Black Renaissance

Album: The Sharecropper's Daughter

Sault

Rise

Untitled (Rise)

Sault

Uncomfortable

Album: Untitled (Rise)

Sault

The Black & Gold

Album: Untitled (Rise)

Duke Pearson feat. Bobby Hutcherson

The Phantom

Album: The Phantom