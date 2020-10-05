Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 05.10.2020

05 Oktober

Montag, 05. Oktober 2020

Jan Jelinek
Moiré
Album: Loop-Finding-Jazz-Records   

Ernst Jandl, Martin Haselböck, Rudolf Josel
Wieder im Herbst und
Album: Weltgebräuche 

Urban Village
Izivunguvungu
Album: Ubaba-EP  

Urban Village
Izivunguvungu / Chloé Remix
Album: Ubaba-EP  

Prince
The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker
Album: Sign O' the Times

Matthew Herbert
Joyful Spirits of the Universe/ Radioedit
Album: Joyful Spirits of the Universe

Liam Bailey feat. Black Thought
Champion/ Remix
Album: Champion

Sa-Roc feat. Black Thought
The Black Renaissance
Album: The Sharecropper's Daughter

Sault
Rise
Untitled (Rise)     

Sault
Uncomfortable
Album: Untitled (Rise)     

Sault
The Black & Gold
Album: Untitled (Rise)     

Duke Pearson feat. Bobby Hutcherson
The Phantom
Album: The Phantom


