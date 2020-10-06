Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 06.10.2020

06 Oktober

Dienstag, 06. Oktober 2020

Slow Pulp
Channel
Album: Moveys

The Breeders
Walk it off
Album: Mountain Battles

The Jaded Hearts Club
Have Love will travel
Album: You’ve always been here

The Four Tops
Reach out I’ll be there
Single

The Budos Band
Haunted Season
Album: Long in the Tooth

War
Slippin’  into Darkness
Album: The Best of War

Nikitch & Kuna Maze
Francis’ Theme
Album: Débuts

Scott Matthew
White Horse
Album: Adorned

Future Islands
Moonlight
Album: As long as you are

Sylvan Esso
Frequency
Album: Free Love

Flugsx
Monolith
Album: Monolith

KAVE
Cambium
Album: KAVE

Joyfultalk
Part II: Pixelated Skin
Album: A Separation of Being


1