Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 06. Oktober 2020

Slow Pulp

Channel

Album: Moveys

The Breeders

Walk it off

Album: Mountain Battles

The Jaded Hearts Club

Have Love will travel

Album: You’ve always been here

The Four Tops

Reach out I’ll be there

Single

The Budos Band

Haunted Season

Album: Long in the Tooth

War

Slippin’ into Darkness

Album: The Best of War

Nikitch & Kuna Maze

Francis’ Theme

Album: Débuts

Scott Matthew

White Horse

Album: Adorned

Future Islands

Moonlight

Album: As long as you are

Sylvan Esso

Frequency

Album: Free Love

Flugsx

Monolith

Album: Monolith

KAVE

Cambium

Album: KAVE

Joyfultalk

Part II: Pixelated Skin

Album: A Separation of Being