Playlist Roderich Fabian
06. Oktober
Dienstag, 06. Oktober 2020
Slow Pulp
Channel
Album: Moveys
The Breeders
Walk it off
Album: Mountain Battles
The Jaded Hearts Club
Have Love will travel
Album: You’ve always been here
The Four Tops
Reach out I’ll be there
Single
The Budos Band
Haunted Season
Album: Long in the Tooth
War
Slippin’ into Darkness
Album: The Best of War
Nikitch & Kuna Maze
Francis’ Theme
Album: Débuts
Scott Matthew
White Horse
Album: Adorned
Future Islands
Moonlight
Album: As long as you are
Sylvan Esso
Frequency
Album: Free Love
Flugsx
Monolith
Album: Monolith
KAVE
Cambium
Album: KAVE
Joyfultalk
Part II: Pixelated Skin
Album: A Separation of Being