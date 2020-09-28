Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 28.09.2020

23 September

Mittwoch, 23. September 2020

Cardi B feat. Meghan Thee Stallion
WAP
Single

Madonna
Justify My Love
Album: Madonna Celebrations (Best of)

Nina Simone
I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl
Album: Ne me quitte pas

King Princess
Hit The Back
Album Cheap Queen

Björk
Venus As A Boy
Album: Debut

Lana Del Rey
Cola
Album Born To Die – The Paradise Edition

Sufjan Stevens
Visions of Gideon
Album Call me by your name (O.S.T.)

Grace Jones
Pull Up To The Bumper
Album: first fifty years

Tori Amos
Raspberry Swirl
Single

Miley Cyrus
Bang Me Box
Album: Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz

Kate Bush
Feet It
Album: The Kick Inside

Feist
My Moon My Man (Boyz Noize)
Album: Oi oi oi (Oioioi)


