Playlist Katja Engelhardt
23. September
Mittwoch, 23. September 2020
Cardi B feat. Meghan Thee Stallion
WAP
Single
Madonna
Justify My Love
Album: Madonna Celebrations (Best of)
Nina Simone
I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl
Album: Ne me quitte pas
King Princess
Hit The Back
Album Cheap Queen
Björk
Venus As A Boy
Album: Debut
Lana Del Rey
Cola
Album Born To Die – The Paradise Edition
Sufjan Stevens
Visions of Gideon
Album Call me by your name (O.S.T.)
Grace Jones
Pull Up To The Bumper
Album: first fifty years
Tori Amos
Raspberry Swirl
Single
Miley Cyrus
Bang Me Box
Album: Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz
Kate Bush
Feet It
Album: The Kick Inside
Feist
My Moon My Man (Boyz Noize)
Album: Oi oi oi (Oioioi)