Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 21. September 2020

Felbm

Tiquetonne

Album: Tape 3

Felbm

Veluwe

Album: Tape 3

Felbm

Beaufort

Album: Tape 4

Paul Armfield

Fledgling

Album: Domestic

Paul Armfield

You

Album: Domestic

Paul Armfield

Flagbearers

Album: Domestic

Jimi Hendrix

In from the storm/ live

Album: Isle of Wight

Fẹla Kuti And The Africa 70

Colonial Mentality

Album: Sorrow, Tears & Blood

The Clash

London Calling

Album: London Calling

John Legend & The Roots

I Can't Write Left Handed

Raymond Jackson/Bill Withers 2010

Album: Wake Up!