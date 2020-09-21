Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 21.09.2020

21 September

Montag, 21. September 2020

Felbm
Tiquetonne
Album: Tape 3

Felbm
Veluwe
Album: Tape 3

Felbm
Beaufort
Album: Tape 4  

Paul Armfield
Fledgling
Album: Domestic

Paul Armfield
You    
Album: Domestic

Paul Armfield
Flagbearers
Album: Domestic

Jimi Hendrix
In from the storm/ live
Album: Isle of Wight

Fẹla Kuti And The Africa 70  
Colonial Mentality
Album: Sorrow, Tears & Blood

The Clash
London Calling
Album: London Calling

John Legend & The Roots
I Can't Write Left Handed
Raymond Jackson/Bill Withers 2010
Album: Wake Up!


1