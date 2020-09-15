Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian und Michael Bartle

Von: Roderich Fabian und Michael Bartle

Stand: 15.09.2020

Roderich Fabian und Michael Bartle | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR

20 September

Sonntag, 20. September 2020

Thomas Meinecke & Move D
Work me (That’s fierce)
Album: Work

Lee Dorsey
Working in the Coal Mine
Single

Donna Summer
Working the midnight shift
Album: Once upon a time

Merle Travis
Sixteen Tons
Album: Folk Songs of the Hills

Johnny Paycheck
Take this job and shove it
Album: Country & Western Hits

Marianne Faithful
Working Class Hero
Album: Blazing away

The Clash
The magnificient seven
Album: Sandinista/The Singles

The Beatles
A hard Day’s Night
Singles

Rihanna
Work (feat. Drake)
Album: Anti

Deutsch-Amerikanische Freundschaft
Nachtarbeit
Album: Die Kleinen und die Bösen

Billy Bragg
There is power in the union
Album: Talking with the taxman about poetry

Lynyrd Skynyrd
Working for MCA
Album: Second Helping

Bruce Springsteen
The factory
Album: Darkness on the edge of town


0