Playlist Roderich Fabian und Michael Bartle

Sonntag, 20. September 2020

Thomas Meinecke & Move D

Work me (That’s fierce)

Album: Work

Lee Dorsey

Working in the Coal Mine

Single

Donna Summer

Working the midnight shift

Album: Once upon a time

Merle Travis

Sixteen Tons

Album: Folk Songs of the Hills

Johnny Paycheck

Take this job and shove it

Album: Country & Western Hits

Marianne Faithful

Working Class Hero

Album: Blazing away

The Clash

The magnificient seven

Album: Sandinista/The Singles

The Beatles

A hard Day’s Night

Singles

Rihanna

Work (feat. Drake)

Album: Anti

Deutsch-Amerikanische Freundschaft

Nachtarbeit

Album: Die Kleinen und die Bösen

Billy Bragg

There is power in the union

Album: Talking with the taxman about poetry

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Working for MCA

Album: Second Helping

Bruce Springsteen

The factory

Album: Darkness on the edge of town