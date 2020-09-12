Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 12. September 2020

Low

Congregation

Album: Ones and Sixes

Flaming Lips

The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song

Album: At war with the mystics

Flaming Lips

Mother, I’ve taken LSD

Album: American Head

Tom Petty

Runnin‘ down a dream

Album: Full Moon Fever

Del Shannon

Runaraound Sue

Album: Div: Girls Girls Girls

Earl Scruggs Revue feat. The Byrds

You ain’t going nowhere

Album: Earl Scruggs performing with his family and friends

Thelonius Monk

Ugly Beauty

Album: Underground

Eric Burdon & War

Gun

Album: Black-Man’s Burdon

Haim

The Steps

Album: Women in music Pt III

Tank & The Bangas

Spaceship

Album: Green Ballooon

Joni Mitchell

Court and Spark

Album: Court and Spark

Michael Rother

Feuerland

Album: Flammende Herzen