Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 12.09.2020

12 September

Samstag, 12. September 2020

Low
Congregation
Album: Ones and Sixes

Flaming Lips
The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song
Album: At war with the mystics

Flaming Lips
Mother, I’ve taken LSD
Album: American Head

Tom Petty
Runnin‘ down a dream
Album: Full Moon Fever

Del Shannon
Runaraound Sue
Album: Div: Girls Girls Girls

Earl Scruggs Revue feat. The Byrds
You ain’t going nowhere
Album: Earl Scruggs performing  with his family and friends

Thelonius Monk
Ugly Beauty
Album: Underground

Eric Burdon & War
Gun
Album: Black-Man’s Burdon

Haim
The Steps
Album: Women in music Pt III

Tank & The Bangas
Spaceship
Album: Green Ballooon

Joni Mitchell
Court and Spark
Album: Court and Spark

Michael Rother
Feuerland
Album: Flammende Herzen


