Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 14.09.2020

14 September

Montag, 14. September 2020

Toots & The Maytals
Funky Kingston
Album: The Best Of Toots And The Maytals

Mattiel
Guns of Brixton (Rub a Dub Style – Al Breadwinner)
Album: Double Cover

Elijah Minelli
Venn Diagram Dub
Single

Elijah Minelli
Bebé Durmiendo Cumbia
Single

Love Inc.
Hot Love (Mike Mix)
Album: Life´s A Gas

Sam Prekop
The New Last
Album: Comma

Daniel Avery
Lone Swordsman
Album: Dusting For Smoke Maxi

Billy Nomates
Wild Arena
Album: Billy Nomates

Pirx
Hot Cell
Album: Pirx Tape

Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Im Winter fallen Blätter auf den Weg
Album: Im Winter EP

Harmonious Thelonious
Geistertrio Booking
Album: Plong

Manuel Göttsching
E2E4 (Seite 1)
Album: E2E4

Acid Pauli
Sublime Frequencies Of Cairo
Album: Mod


