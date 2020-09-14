Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 14. September 2020

Toots & The Maytals

Funky Kingston

Album: The Best Of Toots And The Maytals

Mattiel

Guns of Brixton (Rub a Dub Style – Al Breadwinner)

Album: Double Cover

Elijah Minelli

Venn Diagram Dub

Single

Elijah Minelli

Bebé Durmiendo Cumbia

Single

Love Inc.

Hot Love (Mike Mix)

Album: Life´s A Gas

Sam Prekop

The New Last

Album: Comma

Daniel Avery

Lone Swordsman

Album: Dusting For Smoke Maxi

Billy Nomates

Wild Arena

Album: Billy Nomates

Pirx

Hot Cell

Album: Pirx Tape

Düsseldorf Düsterboys

Im Winter fallen Blätter auf den Weg

Album: Im Winter EP

Harmonious Thelonious

Geistertrio Booking

Album: Plong

Manuel Göttsching

E2E4 (Seite 1)

Album: E2E4

Acid Pauli

Sublime Frequencies Of Cairo

Album: Mod