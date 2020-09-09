Playlist Jay Rutledge
09. September
Mittwoch, 09. September 2020
Colter Wall
Cowpoke
Album: Western Swing and Waltzes
Colter Wall & the scary Prairie boys
Bob Fudge
Single
The Dead South
The House of the rising sun
Album: This light of mine / House of the rising sun
The Dead South
Broken cowboy
Album: Sugar and joy
Michael Cleveland
Son of a rambling man
Album: Tall Fiddler
Leyla Mc Calla
Love again blues
Single: Vari colored songs
Leyla Mc Calla
Song for a dark girl
Album: Vari colored songs
Fantastic negrito
Justice in America
Album: Have you lost your mind yet
Fantastic negrito
King Frustration
Album: Have you lost your mind yet
Fantastic negrito
I’m so happy I could cry
Album: Have you lost your mind yet
The flaming lips
My religion is you
Album: American head
Budos band
Gun Metal grey
Album: Long in the tooth
Mother’s cake
Love your smell
Album: Cyberfunk!
Fantastic Negrito
Searching for captain save a hoe
Album: Have you lost your mind yet