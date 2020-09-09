Playlist Jay Rutledge

Mittwoch, 09. September 2020

Colter Wall

Cowpoke

Album: Western Swing and Waltzes

Colter Wall & the scary Prairie boys

Bob Fudge

Single

The Dead South

The House of the rising sun

Album: This light of mine / House of the rising sun

The Dead South

Broken cowboy

Album: Sugar and joy

Michael Cleveland

Son of a rambling man

Album: Tall Fiddler

Leyla Mc Calla

Love again blues

Single: Vari colored songs

Leyla Mc Calla

Song for a dark girl

Album: Vari colored songs

Fantastic negrito

Justice in America

Album: Have you lost your mind yet

Fantastic negrito

King Frustration

Album: Have you lost your mind yet

Fantastic negrito

I’m so happy I could cry

Album: Have you lost your mind yet

The flaming lips

My religion is you

Album: American head

Budos band

Gun Metal grey

Album: Long in the tooth

Mother’s cake

Love your smell

Album: Cyberfunk!

Fantastic Negrito

Searching for captain save a hoe

Album: Have you lost your mind yet