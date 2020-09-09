Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Jay Rutledge

Von: Jay Rutledge

Stand: 09.09.2020

09 September

Mittwoch, 09. September 2020

Colter Wall
Cowpoke
Album: Western Swing and Waltzes

Colter Wall & the scary Prairie boys
Bob Fudge
Single

The Dead South
The House of the rising sun
Album: This light of mine / House of the rising sun

The Dead South
Broken cowboy
Album: Sugar and joy

Michael Cleveland
Son of a rambling man
Album: Tall Fiddler

Leyla Mc Calla
Love again blues
Single: Vari colored songs

Leyla Mc Calla
Song for a dark girl
Album: Vari colored songs

Fantastic negrito
Justice in America
Album: Have you lost your mind yet

Fantastic negrito
King Frustration
Album: Have you lost your mind yet

Fantastic negrito
I’m so happy I could cry
Album: Have you lost your mind yet

The flaming lips
My religion is you
Album: American head

Budos band
Gun Metal grey
Album: Long in the tooth

Mother’s cake
Love your smell
Album: Cyberfunk!

Fantastic Negrito
Searching for captain save a hoe
Album: Have you lost your mind yet


