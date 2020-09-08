Playlist Roderich Fabian
08. September
Dienstag, 08. September 2020
The Flaming Lips
The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song
Album: At War with the Mystics
The Psychedelic Furs
You’ll be mine
Album: Made of Rain
The Lemon Twigs
Why do Lovers own each other?
Album: Songs for the General Public
Datura4
Rule the World
Album: West Coast Highway Cosmic
Membranes
Nocturnal
Album: What Nature gives…Nature takes away
The Bobby Lees
Russell
Album: Skin Suit
MC Soom T
Salute to the Boss
Album: The Arch
Althea & Donna
Uptown Top Ranking
Album: The Story of Jamaican Music (Compilation)
Haiku Hands
Not about you
Album: Haiku Hands
Tom Tom Club
Wordy Rappinghood
Album: Tom Tom Club
Tolouse Low Trax
Milk in Water
Album: Jumping dead Leafs?
Helge Schneider
Peters Raumpatrouille
Album: Mama
LBT
Tacete
Album: Stereo