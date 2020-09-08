Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 08.09.2020

08 September

Dienstag, 08. September 2020

The Flaming Lips
The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song
Album: At War with the Mystics

The Psychedelic Furs
You’ll be mine
Album: Made of Rain

The Lemon Twigs
Why do Lovers own each other?
Album: Songs for the General Public

Datura4
Rule the World
Album: West Coast Highway Cosmic

Membranes
Nocturnal
Album: What Nature gives…Nature takes away

The Bobby Lees
Russell
Album: Skin Suit

MC Soom T
Salute to the Boss
Album: The Arch

Althea & Donna
Uptown Top Ranking
Album: The Story of Jamaican Music (Compilation)

Haiku Hands
Not about you
Album: Haiku Hands

Tom Tom Club
Wordy Rappinghood
Album: Tom Tom Club

Tolouse Low Trax
Milk in Water
Album: Jumping dead Leafs?

Helge Schneider
Peters Raumpatrouille
Album: Mama

LBT
Tacete
Album: Stereo


