Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 08. September 2020

The Flaming Lips

The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song

Album: At War with the Mystics

The Psychedelic Furs

You’ll be mine

Album: Made of Rain

The Lemon Twigs

Why do Lovers own each other?

Album: Songs for the General Public

Datura4

Rule the World

Album: West Coast Highway Cosmic

Membranes

Nocturnal

Album: What Nature gives…Nature takes away

The Bobby Lees

Russell

Album: Skin Suit

MC Soom T

Salute to the Boss

Album: The Arch

Althea & Donna

Uptown Top Ranking

Album: The Story of Jamaican Music (Compilation)

Haiku Hands

Not about you

Album: Haiku Hands

Tom Tom Club

Wordy Rappinghood

Album: Tom Tom Club

Tolouse Low Trax

Milk in Water

Album: Jumping dead Leafs?

Helge Schneider

Peters Raumpatrouille

Album: Mama

LBT

Tacete

Album: Stereo