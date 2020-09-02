Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Stand: 02.09.2020

Olafur Arnalds
We Contain Multitudes (from home)
Single

Olafur Arnalds
Back to the Sky feat. JFDR
Single

Postcards
Flying Saucers
Album: The Ruptured Sessions Volume 6 - For Beirut

Kinematik
El’et
Album: The Ruptured Sessions Volume 6 - For Beirut

Alko B
Some Things
Album: The Ruptured Sessions Volume 6 - For Beirut

The Violent Youth
Tam, Gde Nas Net (Where We Don’t Happen to Be)
Album: Tam, Gde Nas Net

Molly Nilsson
The Power Ballad
Album: For Belarus (Bandcamp Comilation)

CULK
Jahre später
Single

Orville Peck
Summertime
Album: Show Pony

Roy Orbison
Love Hurts
Album: Crying

Alex Cameron
Candy May
Album: Forced Witness

The Killers
Dying Breed
Album: Imploding the Mirage

Smog
Cold Blooded Old Times
Album: Knock Knock

Bill Callahan
Watch Me Get Married
Album: Sheperd in a Sheepskin Vest

Bill Callahan
Another Song
Album: Gold Record


