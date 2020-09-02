Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass
02. September
Mittwoch, 02. September 2020
Olafur Arnalds
We Contain Multitudes (from home)
Single
Olafur Arnalds
Back to the Sky feat. JFDR
Single
Postcards
Flying Saucers
Album: The Ruptured Sessions Volume 6 - For Beirut
Kinematik
El’et
Album: The Ruptured Sessions Volume 6 - For Beirut
Alko B
Some Things
Album: The Ruptured Sessions Volume 6 - For Beirut
The Violent Youth
Tam, Gde Nas Net (Where We Don’t Happen to Be)
Album: Tam, Gde Nas Net
Molly Nilsson
The Power Ballad
Album: For Belarus (Bandcamp Comilation)
CULK
Jahre später
Single
Orville Peck
Summertime
Album: Show Pony
Roy Orbison
Love Hurts
Album: Crying
Alex Cameron
Candy May
Album: Forced Witness
The Killers
Dying Breed
Album: Imploding the Mirage
Smog
Cold Blooded Old Times
Album: Knock Knock
Bill Callahan
Watch Me Get Married
Album: Sheperd in a Sheepskin Vest
Bill Callahan
Another Song
Album: Gold Record