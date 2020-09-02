Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Mittwoch, 02. September 2020

Olafur Arnalds

We Contain Multitudes (from home)

Single

Olafur Arnalds

Back to the Sky feat. JFDR

Single

Postcards

Flying Saucers

Album: The Ruptured Sessions Volume 6 - For Beirut

Kinematik

El’et

Album: The Ruptured Sessions Volume 6 - For Beirut

Alko B

Some Things

Album: The Ruptured Sessions Volume 6 - For Beirut

The Violent Youth

Tam, Gde Nas Net (Where We Don’t Happen to Be)

Album: Tam, Gde Nas Net

Molly Nilsson

The Power Ballad

Album: For Belarus (Bandcamp Comilation)

CULK

Jahre später

Single

Orville Peck

Summertime

Album: Show Pony

Roy Orbison

Love Hurts

Album: Crying

Alex Cameron

Candy May

Album: Forced Witness

The Killers

Dying Breed

Album: Imploding the Mirage

Smog

Cold Blooded Old Times

Album: Knock Knock

Bill Callahan

Watch Me Get Married

Album: Sheperd in a Sheepskin Vest

Bill Callahan

Another Song

Album: Gold Record