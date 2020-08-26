Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 26.08.2020

26 August

Mittwoch, 26. August 2020

Aminé feat. slowthai & Vince Staples
Pressure in my palms
Album: Limbo

Stella Sommer
A Lover Alone
Single

Tocotronic
Sie Irren
Album: Tocotronic/Das Rote Album

Ic3peak
Мертвая Луна (Dead Moon) 
Album: До Свидания (Goodbye)

Victoria Monét
Jaguar
Album: Jaguar

A. G. Cook
Illuminated Biker Gang
Album: 7G

Christine and the Queens
La vita nuova (A. G. Cook Remix)
Album: La Vita Nuova Remixes (EP)

Madeline Kenney
Be That Man
Album: Sucker`s Lunch

Kojey Radical feat. PW
Gallons
Single

Anna Calvi feat. David Byrne
Strange Weather
Album: Strange Weather (EP)

Villagers
Everything I Am Is Yours
Album: Darling Arithmetic

Thanya Iyer
Please Don`t Hold Me Hostage For Who I am, For Who I Was
Album: KIND


