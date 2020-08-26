Playlist Katja Engelhardt
26. August
Mittwoch, 26. August 2020
Aminé feat. slowthai & Vince Staples
Pressure in my palms
Album: Limbo
Stella Sommer
A Lover Alone
Single
Tocotronic
Sie Irren
Album: Tocotronic/Das Rote Album
Ic3peak
Мертвая Луна (Dead Moon)
Album: До Свидания (Goodbye)
Victoria Monét
Jaguar
Album: Jaguar
A. G. Cook
Illuminated Biker Gang
Album: 7G
Christine and the Queens
La vita nuova (A. G. Cook Remix)
Album: La Vita Nuova Remixes (EP)
Madeline Kenney
Be That Man
Album: Sucker`s Lunch
Kojey Radical feat. PW
Gallons
Single
Anna Calvi feat. David Byrne
Strange Weather
Album: Strange Weather (EP)
Villagers
Everything I Am Is Yours
Album: Darling Arithmetic
Thanya Iyer
Please Don`t Hold Me Hostage For Who I am, For Who I Was
Album: KIND