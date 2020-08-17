Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 17. August 2020

Angel Bat Dawid

Transition East

Single: Transistion East

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid

George Floyd

EP: Remote Rhythm Lab

Nancy Dupree

James Brown

Album: V.A. Black & Proud Vol. 1 – The Soul Of The Black Panther Era

Blu & Exile

African Dream (feat. Gappy Ranks & Aloe Blacc)

Album: Miles: From An Interlude Called Life

Gaudi & Dennis Bovell

Heying Dub

Album: 100 Years of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)

Paul Blackford

Neon Shares

Album: Betamax

Jazzuelle

Catching Fire

Album: Rogue

Haai

Ratating In Unisono

Album: Put Your Head Above The Parakeets

Tocotronic

Warte Auf Mich Auf Dem Grund Des Swimmingpools

Album: Sag Alles Ab (The Best Of 1994-2020)

Whitney

Strange Overtones

Album: Candid

Lyra Pramuk

Tendril

Album: Fountain

Hobie

world got itself in hurry

Album: Strugglebus Vol.1

Mystic Moods Orchestra

A Dream

Album: One Stormy Night