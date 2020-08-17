Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Von: Ralf Summer

Stand: 17.08.2020

17 August

Montag, 17. August 2020

Angel Bat Dawid
Transition East
Single: Transistion East

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
EP: Remote Rhythm Lab

Nancy Dupree
James Brown
Album: V.A. Black & Proud Vol. 1 – The Soul Of The Black Panther Era

Blu & Exile
African Dream (feat. Gappy Ranks & Aloe Blacc)
Album: Miles: From An Interlude Called Life

Gaudi & Dennis Bovell
Heying Dub
Album: 100 Years of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)

Paul Blackford
Neon Shares
Album: Betamax

Jazzuelle
Catching Fire
Album: Rogue

Haai
Ratating In Unisono
Album: Put Your Head Above The Parakeets

Tocotronic
Warte Auf Mich Auf Dem Grund Des Swimmingpools
Album: Sag Alles Ab (The Best Of 1994-2020)

Whitney
Strange Overtones
Album: Candid

Lyra Pramuk
Tendril
Album: Fountain

Hobie
world got itself in hurry
Album: Strugglebus Vol.1

Mystic Moods Orchestra
A Dream
Album: One Stormy Night


