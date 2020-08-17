Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 17.08.2020

16 August

Sonntag, 16. August 2020

Thomas Gray & Liam Ebbs
That Was You
Album: Recollection of Everything Beautiful

Thomas Gray & Liam Ebbs
.nov
Album: Recollection of Everything Beautiful

Thomas Gray & Liam Ebbs
Of Two
Album: Recollection of Everything Beautiful

Yoh
Call Me   
Album: Holographic

Yoh
Signs
Album: Holographic

Yoh
Okami
Album: Holographic

Ego Ella May
Girls Don't Always Sing About Boys
Album: Alright Honey for Wounds

Ego Ella May
Alright feat. Theo Crocker
Album: Alright Honey for Wounds

Ella Fitzgerald
Good Morning Heartache
Album: Clap Hands, here comes Charlie

Suso Saiz
Scrub Your Ego Nothing Is Objective
Album: Music From Memory 

Suso Sáiz & Suzanne Kraft
Nunca
Album: Between No Things

Arto Lindsay
Simply Beautiful
Album: Mundo Civilizado  


1