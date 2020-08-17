Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
16. August
Sonntag, 16. August 2020
Thomas Gray & Liam Ebbs
That Was You
Album: Recollection of Everything Beautiful
Thomas Gray & Liam Ebbs
.nov
Album: Recollection of Everything Beautiful
Thomas Gray & Liam Ebbs
Of Two
Album: Recollection of Everything Beautiful
Yoh
Call Me
Album: Holographic
Yoh
Signs
Album: Holographic
Yoh
Okami
Album: Holographic
Ego Ella May
Girls Don't Always Sing About Boys
Album: Alright Honey for Wounds
Ego Ella May
Alright feat. Theo Crocker
Album: Alright Honey for Wounds
Ella Fitzgerald
Good Morning Heartache
Album: Clap Hands, here comes Charlie
Suso Saiz
Scrub Your Ego Nothing Is Objective
Album: Music From Memory
Suso Sáiz & Suzanne Kraft
Nunca
Album: Between No Things
Arto Lindsay
Simply Beautiful
Album: Mundo Civilizado