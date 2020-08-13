Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 13. August 2020

Whitney

Hammond Song

Album: Candid

Sea Girls

Violet

Album: Open up your head

Jacob Collier

In my bones feat. Kimbra, Tank and the Bangas

Album: Djesse 3

Oscar Jerome

Your saint

Album: Breathe deep

Fantastic Negrito

King Frustration

Album: Have you lost your mind yet?

James Dean Bradfield

The Boy from the plantation

Album: Even in Exile

Son Lux

Last light

Album: Tomorrows I

Rumer

Deep summer in the deep south

Album: Nashville Tears

Burna Boy

Wonderful

Album: Twice as tall

King Buzzo with Trevor Dunn

Delayed clarity

Album: Gift of sacrifice