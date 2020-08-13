Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Von: Angie Portmann

Stand: 13.08.2020

13 August

Donnerstag, 13. August 2020

Whitney
Hammond Song
Album: Candid

Sea Girls
Violet
Album: Open up your head

Jacob Collier
In my bones feat. Kimbra, Tank and the Bangas
Album: Djesse 3

Oscar Jerome
Your saint
Album: Breathe deep

Fantastic Negrito
King Frustration
Album: Have you lost your mind yet?

James Dean Bradfield
The Boy from the plantation
Album: Even in Exile

Son Lux
Last light
Album: Tomorrows I

Rumer
Deep summer in the deep south
Album: Nashville Tears

Burna Boy
Wonderful
Album: Twice as tall

King Buzzo with Trevor Dunn
Delayed clarity
Album: Gift of sacrifice


