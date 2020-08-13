Playlist Angie Portmann
13. August
Donnerstag, 13. August 2020
Whitney
Hammond Song
Album: Candid
Sea Girls
Violet
Album: Open up your head
Jacob Collier
In my bones feat. Kimbra, Tank and the Bangas
Album: Djesse 3
Oscar Jerome
Your saint
Album: Breathe deep
Fantastic Negrito
King Frustration
Album: Have you lost your mind yet?
James Dean Bradfield
The Boy from the plantation
Album: Even in Exile
Son Lux
Last light
Album: Tomorrows I
Rumer
Deep summer in the deep south
Album: Nashville Tears
Burna Boy
Wonderful
Album: Twice as tall
King Buzzo with Trevor Dunn
Delayed clarity
Album: Gift of sacrifice