Playlist Klaus Walter

Dienstag, 21. Juli 2020

Gaudi & Dennis Bovell

Cross To Theremin

Album: 100 Years Of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)

The Beach Boys

Good Vibrations

Album: Good Vibrations – Best of The Beach Boys

Gaudi & Professor

Future Sound of Theremin

Album: 100 Years Of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)

Gaudi & Adrian Sherwoood

Butterfly Dub

Album: 100 Years Of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)

Denise Sherwood ft. Lee Scratch Perry

Music Shall Live

Album: Music Shall Live

Equiknoxx Ft.Shanique Marie, Bobby Blackbird, Time Cow & Gavsborg

Jump to the bar

Album: Jump to the bar

Gavsborg w. Frankie Bubbler

Quality Time

Album: Quality Time

Bobby Blackbird (Time Cow Dub ft. Exile Di Brave)

The Master Blenda

Album: The Master Blenda

Jäh Division

Transmission

Album: Dub Will Tear Us Apart EP

The Streets

I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Loved Him (Featuring Donae'O Featuring Greentea Peng)

Album: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive

p-rallel

Soulboy (Ft. Greentea Peng)

Album: Soulboy