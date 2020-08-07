Playlist Thomas Meinecke
07. August
Freitag, 07. August 2020
Irreversible Entanglements
Bread Out of Stone
Album: Who Sent You?
Alabaster DePlume
Not My Ask
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1
Alabaster DePlume
I Hope
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1
Sam Gendel
In a Sentimental Mood
Album: Satin Doll
Sam Gendel
Cold Duck Time
Album: Satin Doll
Sam Gendel
Stardust
Album: Satin Doll
Jon Batiste
Round Midnight
Album: Anatomy of Angels
Mal Waldron
Balladina (Vor.)
Abum: Free at Last (Extended Edition)
Paul Bley
Ending
Album: Ballads