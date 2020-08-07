Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Freitag, 07. August 2020

Irreversible Entanglements

Bread Out of Stone

Album: Who Sent You?

Alabaster DePlume

Not My Ask

Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

Alabaster DePlume

I Hope

Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

Sam Gendel

In a Sentimental Mood

Album: Satin Doll

Sam Gendel

Cold Duck Time

Album: Satin Doll

Sam Gendel

Stardust

Album: Satin Doll

Jon Batiste

Round Midnight

Album: Anatomy of Angels

Mal Waldron

Balladina (Vor.)

Abum: Free at Last (Extended Edition)

Paul Bley

Ending

Album: Ballads