Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Stand: 07.08.2020

07 August

Freitag, 07. August 2020

Irreversible Entanglements
Bread Out of Stone
Album: Who Sent You?

Alabaster DePlume
Not My Ask
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

Alabaster DePlume
I Hope
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

Sam Gendel
In a Sentimental Mood
Album: Satin Doll

Sam Gendel
Cold Duck Time
Album: Satin Doll

Sam Gendel
Stardust
Album: Satin Doll

Jon Batiste
Round Midnight
Album: Anatomy of Angels

Mal Waldron
Balladina (Vor.)
Abum: Free at Last (Extended Edition)

Paul Bley
Ending
Album: Ballads


