Playlist Michael Bartle
11. Juli
Samstag, 11. Juli 2020
Nina Simone
Color is a beautiful thing
Album: Fodder on my wings
Blood Orange
Runnin’ away
Album: Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack
The Pharcyde
Runnin’
Album: Labcabincalifornia
Sault
Wildfires
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
Pinch & Inezi
Change is a must
Album: Reality Tunnels
Pinch feat. Temi Oyedeli
Are you coming with us?
Album: Ten Cities
Human League
The things I ever wanted (Alter Ego Remix)
Album: Maxi
Heaven 17
Fascist groove thang
Album: Penthouse and Pavement
Al Chem
No Hopper
Album: Div: Coming Home by Tim Love Lee
Justine Electra
Fany robots
Album: Soft rock
Christopher Cross
Ride Like The Wind
Album: The Best Of
Buddy Miles
Them Changes
Album: Them Changes
Rupa
Aaj Shanibar
Album: Disco Jazz
Bob Marley
Survival
Album: Survival