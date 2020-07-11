Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 11. Juli 2020

Nina Simone

Color is a beautiful thing

Album: Fodder on my wings

Blood Orange

Runnin’ away

Album: Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack

The Pharcyde

Runnin’

Album: Labcabincalifornia

Sault

Wildfires

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Pinch & Inezi

Change is a must

Album: Reality Tunnels

Pinch feat. Temi Oyedeli

Are you coming with us?

Album: Ten Cities

Human League

The things I ever wanted (Alter Ego Remix)

Album: Maxi

Heaven 17

Fascist groove thang

Album: Penthouse and Pavement

Al Chem

No Hopper

Album: Div: Coming Home by Tim Love Lee

Justine Electra

Fany robots

Album: Soft rock

Christopher Cross

Ride Like The Wind

Album: The Best Of

Buddy Miles

Them Changes

Album: Them Changes

Rupa

Aaj Shanibar

Album: Disco Jazz

Bob Marley

Survival

Album: Survival