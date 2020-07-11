Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 11.07.2020

11 Juli

Samstag, 11. Juli 2020

Nina Simone
Color is a beautiful thing
Album: Fodder on my wings

Blood Orange
Runnin’ away
Album: Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack

The Pharcyde
Runnin’
Album: Labcabincalifornia

Sault
Wildfires
Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Pinch & Inezi
Change is a must
Album: Reality Tunnels

Pinch feat. Temi Oyedeli
Are you coming with us?
Album: Ten Cities

Human League
The things I ever wanted (Alter Ego Remix)
Album: Maxi

Heaven 17
Fascist groove thang
Album: Penthouse and Pavement

Al Chem
No Hopper
Album: Div: Coming Home by Tim Love Lee

Justine Electra
Fany robots
Album: Soft rock

Christopher Cross
Ride Like The Wind
Album: The Best Of

Buddy Miles
Them Changes
Album: Them Changes

Rupa
Aaj Shanibar
Album: Disco Jazz

Bob Marley
Survival
Album: Survival


