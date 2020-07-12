Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 12.07.2020

12 Juli

Sonntag, 12. Juli 2020

Baby of the Bunch
Ur Mom
Single

Douglas Greed
The Few with Odd Beholder
Single

Mush
Existential Dread
Single

Holy Hive
Broom
Single

Holy Hive
Red is the rose
Single

Låpsley
Through Water
Single

Låpsley
Falling
Single

Herrmann
Ich bin raus
Single

PeterLicht
E-scooter deine Liebe
Single

Melodiesinfonie
Unity
Single

Gemma Ray
Stay inside
Single

Suzanne Vega
New York is my destination
Single

Suzanne Vega
Marlene off the wall (live)
Single

Rufus Wainwright
The one you love
Single

Rufus Wainwright
Song of you
Single


