Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 07.07.2020

07 Juli

Dienstag, 07. Juli 2020

Alhoussseini Anivolla & Girum Mezmur
Awash/ Ammalele
Album: Afropentatonism

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience
Living on stolen Land
Album: To know without knowing

Jayhawks
This forgotten Town
Album: XOXO

The Band
It makes no Difference
Album: Northern Lights - Southern Cross

Twin Peaks
Laid in Gold
Album: Lookout Low

Brinsley Schwarz
Don’t lose your Grip on Love
Album: Nervous on the Road

The Cool Greenhouse
Smile, Love!
Album: The Cool Greenhouse

The Fall
My new House
Album: This Nation’s Saving Grace

Soko
Hurt me with your Ego
Album: Feel Feelings

Julianna Barwick
Safe
Album: Healing is a Miracle


