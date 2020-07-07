Playlist Roderich Fabian
07. Juli
Dienstag, 07. Juli 2020
Alhoussseini Anivolla & Girum Mezmur
Awash/ Ammalele
Album: Afropentatonism
Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience
Living on stolen Land
Album: To know without knowing
Jayhawks
This forgotten Town
Album: XOXO
The Band
It makes no Difference
Album: Northern Lights - Southern Cross
Twin Peaks
Laid in Gold
Album: Lookout Low
Brinsley Schwarz
Don’t lose your Grip on Love
Album: Nervous on the Road
The Cool Greenhouse
Smile, Love!
Album: The Cool Greenhouse
The Fall
My new House
Album: This Nation’s Saving Grace
Soko
Hurt me with your Ego
Album: Feel Feelings
Julianna Barwick
Safe
Album: Healing is a Miracle