Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 07. Juli 2020

Alhoussseini Anivolla & Girum Mezmur

Awash/ Ammalele

Album: Afropentatonism

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience

Living on stolen Land

Album: To know without knowing

Jayhawks

This forgotten Town

Album: XOXO

The Band

It makes no Difference

Album: Northern Lights - Southern Cross

Twin Peaks

Laid in Gold

Album: Lookout Low

Brinsley Schwarz

Don’t lose your Grip on Love

Album: Nervous on the Road

The Cool Greenhouse

Smile, Love!

Album: The Cool Greenhouse

The Fall

My new House

Album: This Nation’s Saving Grace

Soko

Hurt me with your Ego

Album: Feel Feelings

Julianna Barwick

Safe

Album: Healing is a Miracle