Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 29. Juni 2020

Eric Dolphi

God Bless the Child

Album: Eric Dolphy in Europe

Run The Jewels feat. DJ Premier

Ooh La La

Album: RTJ4

Gil Scott Heron

The revolution will not be televised

Album: Best of Gil Scott-Heron

Marvin Gaye

Inner City Blues

Album: Whats going on

Khruangbin

First Class

Album: Mordechai

Khruangbin

Time

Album: Mordechai

Becca Mancari

Like This

Album: The Greatest Part

Becca Mancari

Stay With Me

Album: The Greatest Part

Becca Mancari

Forgiveness

Album: The Greatest Part

Brittany Howard

Goat Head

Album: Jaime

Angel Bat Dawid

No space for us

Album: Transition East

Sault

Black

Album: Untitled (Black is)

Sault

Us

Album: Untitled (Black is)

Sault

Sorry ain't enough

Album: Untitled (BLack is)

Prince

Housequke

Album: Sign 'O' The Times