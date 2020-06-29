Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

5

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 29.06.2020

29 Juni

Montag, 29. Juni 2020

Eric Dolphi
God Bless the Child
Album: Eric Dolphy in Europe  

Run The Jewels feat. DJ Premier
Ooh La La  
Album: RTJ4

Gil Scott Heron
The revolution will not be televised 
Album: Best of Gil Scott-Heron

Marvin Gaye
Inner City Blues
Album: Whats going on

Khruangbin
First Class
Album: Mordechai

Khruangbin
Time
Album: Mordechai

Becca Mancari
Like This
Album: The Greatest Part  

Becca Mancari
Stay With Me
Album: The Greatest Part  

Becca Mancari
Forgiveness
Album: The Greatest Part  

Brittany Howard
Goat Head
Album: Jaime

Angel Bat Dawid
No space for us
Album: Transition East   

Sault
Black
Album: Untitled (Black is)

Sault
Us
Album: Untitled (Black is) 

Sault
Sorry ain't enough 
Album: Untitled (BLack is)

Prince
Housequke
Album: Sign 'O' The Times


5