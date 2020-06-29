Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
29. Juni
Montag, 29. Juni 2020
Eric Dolphi
God Bless the Child
Album: Eric Dolphy in Europe
Run The Jewels feat. DJ Premier
Ooh La La
Album: RTJ4
Gil Scott Heron
The revolution will not be televised
Album: Best of Gil Scott-Heron
Marvin Gaye
Inner City Blues
Album: Whats going on
Khruangbin
First Class
Album: Mordechai
Khruangbin
Time
Album: Mordechai
Becca Mancari
Like This
Album: The Greatest Part
Becca Mancari
Stay With Me
Album: The Greatest Part
Becca Mancari
Forgiveness
Album: The Greatest Part
Brittany Howard
Goat Head
Album: Jaime
Angel Bat Dawid
No space for us
Album: Transition East
Sault
Black
Album: Untitled (Black is)
Sault
Us
Album: Untitled (Black is)
Sault
Sorry ain't enough
Album: Untitled (BLack is)
Prince
Housequke
Album: Sign 'O' The Times