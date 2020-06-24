Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 24.06.2020

24 Juni

Mittwoch, 24. Juni 2020

Nídia
Chef
Album: Nidia (EP)

Blackstarkids
Love, Stargirl
Album: Surf

Kate NV
Plans
Album: Room For The Moon

Arca
Time
Single

Arca
Manners
Album: Stretch 2

Ebow
Feuerzeug
Single

Smoke King
Paper Bag
Single

Orville Peck
No Glory In The West
EP: Show Pony

RMR
I’m Not Over You
Album: Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art (EP)

Naeem
Stone Harbour
Single

Mindy
Baby, I‘m a Lady
Single

Sault
Sorry Ain’t Enough
Untitled (Black Is)

The Childlike Empress
Take Care of Yourself
Single


