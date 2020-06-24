Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Mittwoch, 24. Juni 2020

Nídia

Chef

Album: Nidia (EP)

Blackstarkids

Love, Stargirl

Album: Surf

Kate NV

Plans

Album: Room For The Moon

Arca

Time

Single

Arca

Manners

Album: Stretch 2

Ebow

Feuerzeug

Single

Smoke King

Paper Bag

Single

Orville Peck

No Glory In The West

EP: Show Pony

RMR

I’m Not Over You

Album: Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art (EP)

Naeem

Stone Harbour

Single

Mindy

Baby, I‘m a Lady

Single

Sault

Sorry Ain’t Enough

Untitled (Black Is)

The Childlike Empress

Take Care of Yourself

Single