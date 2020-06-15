Playlist Klaus Walter

Montag, 15. Juni 2020

Syl Johnson

Is it because I´m black

Album: Is it because I´m black

Terrace Martin feat. Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico & Daylyt

Pig´s Feet

Album: Pig´s Feet

Dua Saleh

Body Cast

Album: Body Cast

Run The Jewels

Walking in Snow

Album: RTJ4

Samuel Jackson, Mad Lion, Sticky Fingers KRS One, Talib Kweli & Brother J

I can´t breathe

Album: I can´t breathe

Bill Withers

Lean on me

Album: Greatest Hits

Bill Withers

Harlem

Album: Best Of

Nina Simone

I wish I knew how it would feel to be free

Album: Best Of

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

Freedom

Album: Lemonade

Ken Boothe

Is it because I´m black

Album: Darker Than Blue – Soul From Jamdown 1973-1980

Curtis Mayfield

Hard Times

Album: A Man Like Curtis