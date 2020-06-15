Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 15.06.2020

15 Juni

Montag, 15. Juni 2020

Syl Johnson
Is it because I´m black
Album: Is it because I´m black

Terrace Martin feat. Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico & Daylyt
Pig´s Feet
Album: Pig´s Feet

Dua Saleh
Body Cast
Album: Body Cast

Run The Jewels
Walking in Snow
Album: RTJ4

Samuel Jackson, Mad Lion, Sticky Fingers KRS One, Talib Kweli & Brother J
I can´t breathe
Album: I can´t breathe

Bill Withers
Lean on me
Album: Greatest Hits

Bill Withers
Harlem
Album: Best Of

Nina Simone  
I wish I knew how it would feel to be free
Album: Best Of

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
Freedom
Album: Lemonade

Ken Boothe
Is it because I´m black
Album: Darker Than Blue – Soul From Jamdown 1973-1980

Curtis Mayfield
Hard Times
Album: A Man Like Curtis


