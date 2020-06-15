Playlist Klaus Walter
15. Juni
Montag, 15. Juni 2020
Syl Johnson
Is it because I´m black
Album: Is it because I´m black
Terrace Martin feat. Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico & Daylyt
Pig´s Feet
Album: Pig´s Feet
Dua Saleh
Body Cast
Album: Body Cast
Run The Jewels
Walking in Snow
Album: RTJ4
Samuel Jackson, Mad Lion, Sticky Fingers KRS One, Talib Kweli & Brother J
I can´t breathe
Album: I can´t breathe
Bill Withers
Lean on me
Album: Greatest Hits
Bill Withers
Harlem
Album: Best Of
Nina Simone
I wish I knew how it would feel to be free
Album: Best Of
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
Freedom
Album: Lemonade
Ken Boothe
Is it because I´m black
Album: Darker Than Blue – Soul From Jamdown 1973-1980
Curtis Mayfield
Hard Times
Album: A Man Like Curtis