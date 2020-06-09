Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 09.06.2020

09 Juni

Dienstag, 09. Juni 2020

Nora Jones
Light as a Feather
Album: The Fall

Built to Spill
Good Morning you
Album: …plays the Music of Daniel Johnston

Daniel Johnston
Good Morning you
Album: Respect

Wilma Archer
Cheater
Album: A Western Circular

Sudan Archives
Honey
Album: Athena

Jehnny Beth
Heroine
Album: To love is to live

David Bowie
Blackstar
Album: Blackstar

Photay
The People
Album: Waking Hours

SOHN
Lights
Album: Live with the Metropole Orkest

Golden Discó Ship
Wildly floral, slightly damp
Album: Araceae

Isan
Perlon
Album: Lamenting Machine


1