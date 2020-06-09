Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 09. Juni 2020

Nora Jones

Light as a Feather

Album: The Fall

Built to Spill

Good Morning you

Album: …plays the Music of Daniel Johnston

Daniel Johnston

Good Morning you

Album: Respect

Wilma Archer

Cheater

Album: A Western Circular

Sudan Archives

Honey

Album: Athena

Jehnny Beth

Heroine

Album: To love is to live

David Bowie

Blackstar

Album: Blackstar

Photay

The People

Album: Waking Hours

SOHN

Lights

Album: Live with the Metropole Orkest

Golden Discó Ship

Wildly floral, slightly damp

Album: Araceae

Isan

Perlon

Album: Lamenting Machine