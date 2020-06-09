Playlist Roderich Fabian
09. Juni
Dienstag, 09. Juni 2020
Nora Jones
Light as a Feather
Album: The Fall
Built to Spill
Good Morning you
Album: …plays the Music of Daniel Johnston
Daniel Johnston
Good Morning you
Album: Respect
Wilma Archer
Cheater
Album: A Western Circular
Sudan Archives
Honey
Album: Athena
Jehnny Beth
Heroine
Album: To love is to live
David Bowie
Blackstar
Album: Blackstar
Photay
The People
Album: Waking Hours
SOHN
Lights
Album: Live with the Metropole Orkest
Golden Discó Ship
Wildly floral, slightly damp
Album: Araceae
Isan
Perlon
Album: Lamenting Machine