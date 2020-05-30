Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
30. Mai
Samstag, 30. Mai 2020
Blind Alfred Reed: How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live
Album: “Hard Times Come Again No More”
Yazoo
Elliott Sharp & Eric Mingus: How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live
Album:
Demo
Elliott Sharp’s Terraplane: Launch Code Blues
Album: “Kick It Six”
Minilabel
Bonnie Prince Billy & Matthew Sweeney: You’ll Get Eaten Too
Album: Download
Drag City
G. Rag/Zelig Implosion Deluxxe: Weiter
Album: “Laut Los”
Gutfeeling
Spirit Fest: Mirage
Album: Download
MORR
Yuko Ikema: Time Tonight
Album: “Minna Miteru”
MORR
Woog Riots: Yayoi Gusama
Album: Download
From Lo-Fi to Disco/Broken Silence
Ariel Sharratt & Matthias Kom: Two Jeffs
Album: “Never Work”
BB Island
Sorry: Rock’n’Roll Star
Album: “925”
Domino
Alex Rex: Coward’s Song
Album: “Andromeda”
Tin Angel
Rustin Man: Jackie’s Room
Album: “Clockdust”
Domino
Rustin Man: Love Turns Her On
Album: “Clockdust”
Domino
Stills Young Band: Black Coral
Album: “Long May You Run”
Reprise