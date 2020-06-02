Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 02.06.2020

02 Juni

Dienstag, 02. Juni 2020

Craig Leon
Standing crosswise in the Square
Album: The Canon - Anthology of Interplanetary Music Vol.2

Run the Jewels
Panther like a Panther (Miracle Mix)
Album: RTJ3

Santrofi
Kwabena Amoah
Album: Alewa

Love-Songs
Das Labyrinth
Album: Nicht Nicht

Anna Calvi feat. Julia Holter
Swimming Pool
Album: Hunted

Julia Biel
Licence to be cruel
Album: Black and White Vol.1

Wargirl
2069
Album: Dancing Gold

Statler Brothers
Flowers on the Wall
Album: Pulp Fiction (Original Soundtrack)

Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever
The Second of the First
Album: Sideways to New Italy

Feelies
Loveless Love
Album: Crazy Rhythms

Friends of Gas
Im Bad
Album: Kein Weter


4