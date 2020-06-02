Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 02. Juni 2020

Craig Leon

Standing crosswise in the Square

Album: The Canon - Anthology of Interplanetary Music Vol.2

Run the Jewels

Panther like a Panther (Miracle Mix)

Album: RTJ3

Santrofi

Kwabena Amoah

Album: Alewa

Love-Songs

Das Labyrinth

Album: Nicht Nicht

Anna Calvi feat. Julia Holter

Swimming Pool

Album: Hunted

Julia Biel

Licence to be cruel

Album: Black and White Vol.1

Wargirl

2069

Album: Dancing Gold

Statler Brothers

Flowers on the Wall

Album: Pulp Fiction (Original Soundtrack)

Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever

The Second of the First

Album: Sideways to New Italy

Feelies

Loveless Love

Album: Crazy Rhythms

Friends of Gas

Im Bad

Album: Kein Weter