Playlist Ralf Summer
25. Mai
Montag, 25. Mai 2020
Wailing Souls
Run My People
Album: Trouble Maker / Run My People Maxi
Maajo
Nkoranza
Album: Kuru Kuru
Ferge X Fisherman
Playing Different (feat. Ki´luanda, Felisha George, Spiritchild)
Album: Blinded By The Neon
R.A.P. Ferreira
Respectdue
Album: Respectdue Single
LIVE
Lessons from my mistakes...but I lost your number
EP: Bout These Pipedreams / Lessons from my mistakes...but I lost your number
Chinawoman
Party Girl
Album: Party Girl
Michelle Gurevich
Love From A Distance
Album: Ecstasy In The Shadow Of Ecstasy
Snails
Hard-Wired
Album: Hard-Wired
The Magnetic Fields
(I want to join a) Biker Gang
Single
Badly Drawn Boy
You And Me Against The World
Album: Banana Skin Shoes
Man Jumping
Belle Dux
Album: Jumpcut
Ben Lukas Boysen
Empyrean
Album: Mirage
Diplo
Summer´s Gonna Hurt You
Album: Florida (10th anniversary edition)