Playlist Ralf Summer

Von: Ralf Summer

Stand: 25.05.2020

25 Mai

Montag, 25. Mai 2020

Wailing Souls
Run My People
Album: Trouble Maker / Run My People Maxi

Maajo
Nkoranza
Album: Kuru Kuru

Ferge X Fisherman
Playing Different (feat. Ki´luanda, Felisha George, Spiritchild)
Album: Blinded By The Neon

R.A.P. Ferreira
Respectdue
Album: Respectdue Single

LIVE
Lessons from my mistakes...but I lost your number
EP: Bout These Pipedreams / Lessons from my mistakes...but I lost your number

Chinawoman
Party Girl
Album: Party Girl

Michelle Gurevich
Love From A Distance
Album: Ecstasy In The Shadow Of Ecstasy

Snails
Hard-Wired
Album: Hard-Wired

The Magnetic Fields
(I want to join a) Biker Gang
Single

Badly Drawn Boy
You And Me Against The World
Album: Banana Skin Shoes

Man Jumping
Belle Dux
Album: Jumpcut

Ben Lukas Boysen
Empyrean
Album: Mirage

Diplo
Summer´s Gonna Hurt You
Album: Florida (10th anniversary edition)


