Playlist Katja Engelhardt
27. Mai
Mittwoch, 27. Mai 2020
Love Ssega
Pray for Love
Single
Charli XCX
forever
Album: How I’m Feeling Now
James Blake
You’re Too Precious
Single
Okay Kaya
Asexual Wellbeing
Album: Watch This Liquid Pour Itself
God Colony feat. Samirah Raheem
Girls
Single
Owen Pallett
Lewis Gets Fucked Into Space
Album: Island
Major Lazer & Amber Coffman
Get Free
Album: Free The Universe
Diplo feat. Sandra Melody, Vybz Cartel & Pantera Os Danadinhos
Diplo Rhythm
Single
Clap your Hands (Dipolo Rmx)
Sia
Single
Hellraiser
Yung Lean
Album: Starz
Mariah The Scientist
Reminders
Single
Writer in the Dark
Lorde
Album: Melodrama