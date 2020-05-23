Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 23. Mai 2020

Peter Thomas Soundorchester

Monster

Album: Easy Loungin’

Tony Allen

Ariya (Psycojuju Mix)

Album: Black Voices

Pasteur Lappe

Na real sekele fo’ya

Album: African Funk Experimentals

Embryo (Nappy)

Soca (It’s real calypso)

Album: Various: Nappy Music Man

Cliff Nobles

Love is allright

Single

Slim Gaillard

Arabian Boogie

Album: The best of the Verve years

Sault

Living in America

Album: 7

Grace Jones

She’s lost control

Album: The collection

Byron Lee & The Dragonaires

Dumplings

Album: Uptown Top Rankin’

Fid Mella

Marling

Album: Tatas Plottn

Angela Aux & Sam Irl

Killer Kid

Single

Black Gain

Delivery Boy 2020

Single

Santrofi

Odo maba

Album: Alewa

Alabaster DePlume

Whisky Sour Time

Album: To Cy & Lee