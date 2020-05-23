Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Michael Bartle

Stand: 23.05.2020

23 Mai

Samstag, 23. Mai 2020

Peter Thomas Soundorchester
Monster
Album: Easy Loungin’

Tony Allen
Ariya (Psycojuju Mix)
Album: Black Voices

Pasteur Lappe
Na real sekele fo’ya
Album: African Funk Experimentals

Embryo (Nappy)
Soca (It’s real calypso)
Album: Various: Nappy Music Man

Cliff Nobles
Love is allright
Single

Slim Gaillard
Arabian Boogie
Album: The best of the Verve years

Sault
Living in America
Album: 7

Grace Jones
She’s lost control
Album: The collection

Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
Dumplings
Album: Uptown Top Rankin’

Fid Mella
Marling
Album: Tatas Plottn

Angela Aux & Sam Irl
Killer Kid
Single

Black Gain
Delivery Boy 2020
Single

Santrofi
Odo maba
Album: Alewa

Alabaster DePlume
Whisky Sour Time
Album: To Cy & Lee


