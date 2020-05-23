Playlist Michael Bartle
23. Mai
Samstag, 23. Mai 2020
Peter Thomas Soundorchester
Monster
Album: Easy Loungin’
Tony Allen
Ariya (Psycojuju Mix)
Album: Black Voices
Pasteur Lappe
Na real sekele fo’ya
Album: African Funk Experimentals
Embryo (Nappy)
Soca (It’s real calypso)
Album: Various: Nappy Music Man
Cliff Nobles
Love is allright
Single
Slim Gaillard
Arabian Boogie
Album: The best of the Verve years
Sault
Living in America
Album: 7
Grace Jones
She’s lost control
Album: The collection
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
Dumplings
Album: Uptown Top Rankin’
Fid Mella
Marling
Album: Tatas Plottn
Angela Aux & Sam Irl
Killer Kid
Single
Black Gain
Delivery Boy 2020
Single
Santrofi
Odo maba
Album: Alewa
Alabaster DePlume
Whisky Sour Time
Album: To Cy & Lee