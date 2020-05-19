Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 19. Mai 2020

The Pretty Things

Don’t bring me down

Single

The Beatles

Baby’s in Blak

Album: Beatles for Sale

Moon Martin

Bad Case of Loving you

Album: Shots from a cold Nightmare

Paucker

Let it grow

Album: Cycles

Katie Von Schleicher

Wheel

Album: Consummation

Badly Drawn Boy

Never change

Album: Banana Skin Shoes

Jesse Malin

Shining down

Album: Sunset Kids

The Districts

Changing

Album: You know I’m not going anywhere

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

How could I

Album: Temple

Human Impact

Portrait

Album: Human Impact

Flying Lotus

Black Balloon Reprise

Album: Flamagra Instrumentals

Ao Inoue

Richa Negri

Album: Richa Negri EP

Angela Bat Dawid

Transition East

Single

Lorenzo Senni

THINK BIG

Album: Scacco Matto