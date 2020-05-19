Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 19.05.2020

Dienstag, 19. Mai 2020

The Pretty Things
Don’t bring me down
Single

The Beatles
Baby’s in Blak
Album: Beatles for Sale

Moon Martin
Bad Case of Loving you
Album: Shots from a cold Nightmare

Paucker
Let it grow
Album: Cycles

Katie Von Schleicher
Wheel
Album: Consummation

Badly Drawn Boy
Never change
Album: Banana Skin Shoes

Jesse Malin
Shining down
Album: Sunset Kids

The Districts
Changing
Album: You know I’m not going anywhere

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
How could I
Album: Temple

Human Impact
Portrait
Album: Human Impact

Flying Lotus
Black Balloon Reprise
Album: Flamagra Instrumentals

Ao Inoue
Richa Negri
Album: Richa Negri EP

Angela Bat Dawid
Transition East
Single

Lorenzo Senni
THINK BIG
Album: Scacco Matto


5