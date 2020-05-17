Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 17. Mai 2020

Pippa

Egal

Single

Bibio

Sleep On The Wing

Album: EP

Bruno Major

The Most Beautiful Thing

Single

Joan as a Policewoman

Under control

Album: Cover Two

The Strokes

At the door

Album: The new abnormal

Lucinda Williams

When the way gets dark

Album: Good souls better angels

Gus Dapperton

First Aid

Single

Fiona Apple

I want you to love me

Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Selah Sue

You

Album: Bedroom EP

SHHE

Saint Cyrus

Album: SHHE

Blue Öyster Club

(Don't fear) the reaper

Album: The very best of Blue Öyster Cult

Amparo Sanchez

Mala vida

Album: La nina y el lobo

Waxahatchee

Can't do much

Album: Saint Cloud