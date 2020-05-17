Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Von: Barbara Streidl

Stand: 17.05.2020

17 Mai

Sonntag, 17. Mai 2020

Pippa
Egal
Single

Bibio
Sleep On The Wing
Album: EP

Bruno Major
The Most Beautiful Thing
Single

Joan as a Policewoman
Under control
Album: Cover Two

The Strokes
At the door
Album: The new abnormal

Lucinda Williams
When the way gets dark
Album: Good souls better angels

Gus Dapperton
First Aid
Single

Fiona Apple
I want you to love me
Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Selah Sue
You
Album: Bedroom EP

SHHE
Saint Cyrus
Album: SHHE

Blue Öyster Club
(Don't fear) the reaper
Album: The very best of Blue Öyster Cult

Amparo Sanchez
Mala vida
Album: La nina y el lobo

Waxahatchee
Can't do much
Album: Saint Cloud


1