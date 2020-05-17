Playlist Barbara Streidl
17. Mai
Sonntag, 17. Mai 2020
Pippa
Egal
Single
Bibio
Sleep On The Wing
Album: EP
Bruno Major
The Most Beautiful Thing
Single
Joan as a Policewoman
Under control
Album: Cover Two
The Strokes
At the door
Album: The new abnormal
Lucinda Williams
When the way gets dark
Album: Good souls better angels
Gus Dapperton
First Aid
Single
Fiona Apple
I want you to love me
Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Selah Sue
You
Album: Bedroom EP
SHHE
Saint Cyrus
Album: SHHE
Blue Öyster Club
(Don't fear) the reaper
Album: The very best of Blue Öyster Cult
Amparo Sanchez
Mala vida
Album: La nina y el lobo
Waxahatchee
Can't do much
Album: Saint Cloud