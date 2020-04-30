Playlist Angie Portmann
30. April
Donnerstag, 30. April 2020
Damien Jurado
Arthur Aware
Album: What’s new, tomboy?
Ghostpoet
Breaking cover
Album: I grow tired but dare not fall asleep
Man Man
Lonely Beuys
Album: Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between
Car Seat Headrest
There must be more than blood
Album: Making a door less open
Joan as a Police Woman
Life’s what you make it
Album: Cover 2
Ride/Petr Aleksänder
Jump Jet
Album: Clouds in the mirror
Austra
It’s amazing
Album: Hirudin
Parcels
Tieduprightnow
Album: Live Vol. 1
Eddie Marcon
Toratolion
Album: V.A. Minna Miterü
Diet Cig
Stare into the sun
Album: Do you wonder about me?
Houses Of Heaven
Time apart
Album: Silent places
Kelly Lee Owens
Night
Album: Inner Song