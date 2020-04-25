Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Michael Bartle

Stand: 25.04.2020

25 April

Samstag, 25. April 2020

Eric B. & Rakim
Paid in full (Coldcut Remix)
Album: Paid in full (The Platinum Edition)

Dan Penn
Nobody’s fool
Album: Nobody’s fool

Jose Prates
Nana Imboro
Album: Tam…Tam…Tam!

Don Cherry
Degi-Degi
Album: Brown Rice. The Jazz Heritage Series

Raphael Toine
Femmes Pays Douces
Album: Ce Ta Ou

The Modern Lovers
Modern World
Album: The Modern Lovers

The Damned
Neat Neat Neat
Album: Damned, damned, damned

Juju & The Space Rangers
Plastic
Album: African Rhythmns

Barney Wilen
Tindi Abalessa
Album: Moshi

Akofa Akoussah
Kimumbu
Album: Akofa Akoussah

Bella Bellow
Dasi Ko
Album: Div: Togo Soul 70

Slut
For the soul there is no hospital
Album: Single


