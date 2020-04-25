Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 25. April 2020

Eric B. & Rakim

Paid in full (Coldcut Remix)

Album: Paid in full (The Platinum Edition)

Dan Penn

Nobody’s fool

Album: Nobody’s fool

Jose Prates

Nana Imboro

Album: Tam…Tam…Tam!

Don Cherry

Degi-Degi

Album: Brown Rice. The Jazz Heritage Series

Raphael Toine

Femmes Pays Douces

Album: Ce Ta Ou

The Modern Lovers

Modern World

Album: The Modern Lovers

The Damned

Neat Neat Neat

Album: Damned, damned, damned

Juju & The Space Rangers

Plastic

Album: African Rhythmns

Barney Wilen

Tindi Abalessa

Album: Moshi

Akofa Akoussah

Kimumbu

Album: Akofa Akoussah

Bella Bellow

Dasi Ko

Album: Div: Togo Soul 70

Slut

For the soul there is no hospital

Album: Single