Playlist Michael Bartle
25. April
Samstag, 25. April 2020
Eric B. & Rakim
Paid in full (Coldcut Remix)
Album: Paid in full (The Platinum Edition)
Dan Penn
Nobody’s fool
Album: Nobody’s fool
Jose Prates
Nana Imboro
Album: Tam…Tam…Tam!
Don Cherry
Degi-Degi
Album: Brown Rice. The Jazz Heritage Series
Raphael Toine
Femmes Pays Douces
Album: Ce Ta Ou
The Modern Lovers
Modern World
Album: The Modern Lovers
The Damned
Neat Neat Neat
Album: Damned, damned, damned
Juju & The Space Rangers
Plastic
Album: African Rhythmns
Barney Wilen
Tindi Abalessa
Album: Moshi
Akofa Akoussah
Kimumbu
Album: Akofa Akoussah
Bella Bellow
Dasi Ko
Album: Div: Togo Soul 70
Slut
For the soul there is no hospital
Album: Single