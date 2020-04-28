Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 28.04.2020

Car Seat Headrest
Sober to Death
Album: Twin Fantasy

The Lowest Pair
Morning Light
Album: The Perfect Plan

Slow Leaves
Sentimental Teardrops
Album: Shelf Life

Damien Jurado
Sandra
Album: What’s new, Tomboy?

The Beatles
Julia
Album: The Beatles

Man Man
Powder my Whig
Album: Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between

The Mothers of Invention
Dinah-Moe Hum
Album: Over-Nite Sensation

Deap Lips
Not a natural Man
Album: Deap Lips

José James feat. Hindi Zhara & Erik Truffaz
Oracle
Album: No Beginning No End 2

Lina Raül Refree
Medo
Album: Lina_Raül Refree

Lido Pimienta
Resisto Y Ya
Album: Miss Colombia

The Glitz feat. Fadila
Woman
Album: Woman P


1