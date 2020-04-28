Playlist Roderich Fabian
28. April
Dienstag, 28. April 2020
Car Seat Headrest
Sober to Death
Album: Twin Fantasy
The Lowest Pair
Morning Light
Album: The Perfect Plan
Slow Leaves
Sentimental Teardrops
Album: Shelf Life
Damien Jurado
Sandra
Album: What’s new, Tomboy?
The Beatles
Julia
Album: The Beatles
Man Man
Powder my Whig
Album: Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between
The Mothers of Invention
Dinah-Moe Hum
Album: Over-Nite Sensation
Deap Lips
Not a natural Man
Album: Deap Lips
José James feat. Hindi Zhara & Erik Truffaz
Oracle
Album: No Beginning No End 2
Lina Raül Refree
Medo
Album: Lina_Raül Refree
Lido Pimienta
Resisto Y Ya
Album: Miss Colombia
The Glitz feat. Fadila
Woman
Album: Woman P