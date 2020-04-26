Playlist Barbara Streidl
26. April
Sonntag, 26. April 2020
The Beatles
Octopus’s Garden
Album: Abbey Road - Stereo remaster
Oasis
The importance of being idle
Album: Stop the clocks - The Best of Oasis (2CD) (P2006)
Laura Marling
Strange Girl
Album: Song For Our Daughter
Streisand with Chris Pine
I'll Be Seeing You / I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Album: Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Heart
Barracuda
Album: 40 Jahre Disco - "Licht aus, Spot an!"
Julia Holter
Sea calls me home
Album: In the same room
Jenny Hval
Spells
Album: The Long Sleep
Nina Simone
I put a spell on you
Album: Ne me quitte pas
Big Mama Thornton
Hound Dog
Album: American Folk Blues Festival '65
Jakob Dylan
Truth for a truth
Album: Women + Country
Jakob Dylan and Cat Power
You showed me
Album: Echo in the Canyon
Julee Cruise
Falling
Album: Kuschellounge
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Redemption Song
Album: The very best of Singer/Songwriters
Ezra Furman & The Harpoons
Take off your sunglasses
Album: Inside the human body