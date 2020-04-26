Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

3

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Von: Barbara Streidl

Stand: 26.04.2020

26 April

Sonntag, 26. April 2020

The Beatles
Octopus’s Garden
Album: Abbey Road - Stereo remaster 

Oasis
The importance of being idle
Album: Stop the clocks - The Best of Oasis (2CD) (P2006)

Laura Marling
Strange Girl
Album: Song For Our Daughter 

Streisand with Chris Pine
I'll Be Seeing You / I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Album: Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Heart
Barracuda
Album: 40 Jahre Disco - "Licht aus, Spot an!"

Julia Holter
Sea calls me home
Album: In the same room

Jenny Hval
Spells
Album: The Long Sleep

Nina Simone
I put a spell on you
Album: Ne me quitte pas 

Big Mama Thornton
Hound Dog
Album: American Folk Blues Festival '65 

Jakob Dylan
Truth for a truth
Album: Women + Country 

Jakob Dylan and Cat Power
You showed me
Album: Echo in the Canyon

Julee Cruise
Falling
Album: Kuschellounge 

Bob Marley & The Wailers
Redemption Song
Album: The very best of Singer/Songwriters 

Ezra Furman & The Harpoons
Take off your sunglasses
Album: Inside the human body 


3