Playlist Katja Engelhardt
08. April
Mittwoch, 08. April 2020
Friends of Gas
Felder
Single
Real Lies
Boss Trick (Unreal Mix)
Single
Tao & The Get Down Stay Down
Temple
Single
Angel-Ho
Woman Call
Single
Mile Me Deaf
Alien Age
Album: Alien Age
Jenny Hval
Bonus Material
Single
The Strokes
The End Has No End
Album: Reptilia
Kenny Segal & Serengeti
Odouls X Portillos and Kools
Album: Ajai
Sepalot Quartett, Sepalot feat. Angela Aux, Matthias Lindermayr, Fabian Füss & Adriano
Ride In Joy
Single
Romare
Roots
Album: Projections
U.S. Girls
Woman's Work
Album: Half Free