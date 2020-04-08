Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 08.04.2020

08 April

Mittwoch, 08. April 2020

Friends of Gas
Felder
Single

Real Lies
Boss Trick (Unreal Mix)
Single

Tao & The Get Down Stay Down
Temple
Single

Angel-Ho
Woman Call
Single

Mile Me Deaf
Alien Age
Album: Alien Age

Jenny Hval
Bonus Material
Single

The Strokes
The End Has No End
Album: Reptilia

Kenny Segal & Serengeti
Odouls X Portillos and Kools
Album: Ajai

Sepalot Quartett, Sepalot feat. Angela Aux, Matthias Lindermayr, Fabian Füss & Adriano
Ride In Joy
Single

Romare
Roots
Album: Projections

U.S. Girls
Woman's Work
Album: Half Free


