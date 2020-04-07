Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 07.04.2020

07 April

Dienstag, 07. April 2020

Kandace Springs
Pearls
Album: The Women sho raised me

Jimi Tenor
Year of the Apocalypse
Album: N, Hel, Barca

Popnoname
6 Steps to nowhere
Album: Horizons

Nite Fields
Chase Kit
Album: A Voyeur makes no Mark

Sparta
Chase blue
Album: Trust the River

The Strokes
Someday
Album: Is this it

Gold Cage
Halcion
Album: Social Crutch

Mapache
To play for all of you
Album: From Liberty Street

Grateful Dead
Ripple
Album: American Beauty

Dream Syndicate
The Longing
Album: The Universe inside

Inwards
Balloon
Album: Bright Serpent


