Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 07. April 2020

Kandace Springs

Pearls

Album: The Women sho raised me



Jimi Tenor

Year of the Apocalypse

Album: N, Hel, Barca

Popnoname

6 Steps to nowhere

Album: Horizons

Nite Fields

Chase Kit

Album: A Voyeur makes no Mark

Sparta

Chase blue

Album: Trust the River

The Strokes

Someday

Album: Is this it

Gold Cage

Halcion

Album: Social Crutch

Mapache

To play for all of you

Album: From Liberty Street

Grateful Dead

Ripple

Album: American Beauty

Dream Syndicate

The Longing

Album: The Universe inside

Inwards

Balloon

Album: Bright Serpent