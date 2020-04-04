Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 04. April 2020

New Age Steppers

My whole world

Album: Action

Les Millionaires

Dahoam (Rastafahndung Dub Mix)

Single

Ferge x Fisherman

Backstage

Album: Blinded By The Neon

Martin Georgi

Untitled

Album: Owl

Miles Davis

Miles runs the voodoo down

Album: Bitches Brew

The Chi-Lites

Inner City Blues

Album: A Lonely Man

Elaine Brown

The End Of Silence

Album: Sieze The Time

Helio Matheus

Mai Kriola

Album: Helio Matheus

Andrew Weatherall

Slap & Slide

EP

Wolfgang Ambros

De Kinnettn wo I schloaf

Album: Es lebe der Zentralfriedhof

Neu!

Leb Wohl

Album: Neu