Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 04.04.2020

04 April

Samstag, 04. April 2020

New Age Steppers
My whole world
Album: Action

Les Millionaires
Dahoam (Rastafahndung Dub Mix)
Single

Ferge x Fisherman
Backstage
Album: Blinded By The Neon

Martin Georgi
Untitled
Album: Owl

Miles Davis
Miles runs the voodoo down
Album: Bitches Brew

The Chi-Lites
Inner City Blues
Album: A Lonely Man

Elaine Brown
The End Of Silence
Album: Sieze The Time

Helio Matheus
Mai Kriola
Album: Helio Matheus

Andrew Weatherall
Slap & Slide
EP

Wolfgang Ambros
De Kinnettn wo I schloaf
Album: Es lebe der Zentralfriedhof

Neu!
Leb Wohl
Album: Neu


