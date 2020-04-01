Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 01.04.2020

01 April

Mittwoch, 01. April 2020

Betterov
Viertel vor Irgendwas
Viertel vor Irgendwas EP

Betterov
Das Tor geht auf
Viertel vor Irgendwas EP

Postcards
Fossilized
Album: The Good Soldier

Molly Nilsson
Blinded by the Night
Album: 2020

Tara Nome Doyle
Dear Life
Album: Alchemy

My Ugly Valentine
Try Me
Album: Vitamin C

Dives
Stay Right Here
Album: Teenage Years Are Over

Thundercat
Uh Uh
Album: Drunk

Thundercat
Them Changes feat. Flying Lotus
Album: Drunk

Thundercat
Dragonball Durag
Single

Lakedaimon
Sweet Sleep
Single

Das Hobos
Random Home
Single

Ferge X Fisherman
Backstage
Album: Blinded By The Neon

Schlachthofbronx
Wine til the Morning feat. XL Mad
Single


