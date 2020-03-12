Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 12.03.2020

12 März

Donnerstag, 12. März 2020


Der Englische Garten: München 70
Album: Bei Tag und Nacht
Tapete Rec

Jordan Mackampa: Foreigner
Album: Foreigner
Jordan Mackampa

Deap Lips: Home thru hell
Album: Deap Lips
Cooking Vinyl

CocoRosie:Restless
Album: Put the shine on
Marathon Rec

Porches:Do U wanna
Album: Ricky Music
Domino

JFDR:Dive in
Album: New dreams
Krunk

Circa Waves: Sad happy
Album: Sad happy
Prolifica

Porridge Radio: Lilac
Album: Every bad
Secretly Canadian

Orchards:Girlfriend
Album: Lovecore
Big Scary Monsters

Shabaka and the Ancestors: They who must die
Album: We are sent here by history
Impulse


