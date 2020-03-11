Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

3

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 11.03.2020

11 März

Mittwoch, 11. März 2020

Pottery: Take Your Time
Single
Partisan Records

U.S. Girls: The Quiver to The Bomb
Album: Heavy Light
4AD

Tristan Brusch: Die Moritat des Schweighöfers
Album: Operation am faulen Zahn der Zeit (EP)
Radicalis

Princess Nokia: Green Eggs & Ham
Single
Platoon

Disclosure feat. Etran Finatawa: Etran
Album: Ecstacy (EP)
Island Records

Hawa: My Love
Album: The ONE (EP)
B4

Acht Eimer Hühnerherzen: Gesellschaftstanz
Single
Destiny

Porches: Now The Water
Album: The House
DOMINO British

Giraffage: Workout
Single
Counter Records

Viagra Boys: Sentinel Island
Album: Common Sense (EP)
Year

Real Lies: Boss Trick
Single
Unreal

Grimes: IDORU
Album: Miss Anthropocene
4AD


3