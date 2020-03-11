Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Mittwoch, 11. März 2020

Pottery: Take Your Time

Single

Partisan Records

U.S. Girls: The Quiver to The Bomb

Album: Heavy Light

4AD

Tristan Brusch: Die Moritat des Schweighöfers

Album: Operation am faulen Zahn der Zeit (EP)

Radicalis

Princess Nokia: Green Eggs & Ham

Single

Platoon

Disclosure feat. Etran Finatawa: Etran

Album: Ecstacy (EP)

Island Records

Hawa: My Love

Album: The ONE (EP)

B4

Acht Eimer Hühnerherzen: Gesellschaftstanz

Single

Destiny

Porches: Now The Water

Album: The House

DOMINO British

Giraffage: Workout

Single

Counter Records

Viagra Boys: Sentinel Island

Album: Common Sense (EP)

Year

Real Lies: Boss Trick

Single

Unreal

Grimes: IDORU

Album: Miss Anthropocene

4AD