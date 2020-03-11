Playlist Katja Engelhardt
11. März
Mittwoch, 11. März 2020
Pottery: Take Your Time
Single
Partisan Records
U.S. Girls: The Quiver to The Bomb
Album: Heavy Light
4AD
Tristan Brusch: Die Moritat des Schweighöfers
Album: Operation am faulen Zahn der Zeit (EP)
Radicalis
Princess Nokia: Green Eggs & Ham
Single
Platoon
Disclosure feat. Etran Finatawa: Etran
Album: Ecstacy (EP)
Island Records
Hawa: My Love
Album: The ONE (EP)
B4
Acht Eimer Hühnerherzen: Gesellschaftstanz
Single
Destiny
Porches: Now The Water
Album: The House
DOMINO British
Giraffage: Workout
Single
Counter Records
Viagra Boys: Sentinel Island
Album: Common Sense (EP)
Year
Real Lies: Boss Trick
Single
Unreal
Grimes: IDORU
Album: Miss Anthropocene
4AD