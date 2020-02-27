Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 27.02.2020

Donnerstag, 27. Februar 2020

Proper Ornaments: Flophouse Cavalry
Album: Mission Bells
Tapete

Real Estate: The Main Thing
Album: The Main Thing
Domino

Cabane feat. Bonnie Prince Billy: Tu ne joueras plus
Album: Grand est la Maison
Cabane Music

Die Sterne: Die Message
Album: Die Stene
PIAS

Nova Twins: Ivory Tower
Album: Who are the Girls?
333 Wreckords

Secret Sisters: Silver
Album: Saturn Return
New West

James Taylor: The Nearness of you
Album: American Standard
Concord/ Universal

Robert Cray Band: This Man
Album: That’s what I heard
Thirty Tigers

Sergio Mendes: This it is
Album: In the Key of Joy
Concord/ Universal

Pulled by Magnets: Those among us
Album: Rose Golden Doorways
Glitterbeat

Kassa Overall: Was she happy?(for Geri Allen)
Album: I think I’m good
Brownswood

Caribou: Home
Album: Suddenly
City Slang

Big Gigantic: St. Lucia
Album: Free your Mind
Ninja Tune

Princess Nokia: Sugar Honey Iced Tea(S.H.I.T.)
Album: Everything is beautiful
Platoon


