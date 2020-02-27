Playlist Roderich Fabian
27. Februar
Donnerstag, 27. Februar 2020
Proper Ornaments: Flophouse Cavalry
Album: Mission Bells
Tapete
Real Estate: The Main Thing
Album: The Main Thing
Domino
Cabane feat. Bonnie Prince Billy: Tu ne joueras plus
Album: Grand est la Maison
Cabane Music
Die Sterne: Die Message
Album: Die Stene
PIAS
Nova Twins: Ivory Tower
Album: Who are the Girls?
333 Wreckords
Secret Sisters: Silver
Album: Saturn Return
New West
James Taylor: The Nearness of you
Album: American Standard
Concord/ Universal
Robert Cray Band: This Man
Album: That’s what I heard
Thirty Tigers
Sergio Mendes: This it is
Album: In the Key of Joy
Concord/ Universal
Pulled by Magnets: Those among us
Album: Rose Golden Doorways
Glitterbeat
Kassa Overall: Was she happy?(for Geri Allen)
Album: I think I’m good
Brownswood
Caribou: Home
Album: Suddenly
City Slang
Big Gigantic: St. Lucia
Album: Free your Mind
Ninja Tune
Princess Nokia: Sugar Honey Iced Tea(S.H.I.T.)
Album: Everything is beautiful
Platoon